UM Celebrates American Indian Heritage Day

MISSOULA - People gathered to celebrate to celebrate American Indian Heritage Day with a presentation in front of Main Hall on Friday.
It was just one event out of a week full of activities.
A small group socially-distanced as they listened to an honor song that started out the event.
Then, a blessing was given and President Seth Bodnar talked about the importance of honoring the American Indian Tribes.
Special Guest Speaker with Two River Eagle School, Arlene Adams, talked about her time as a student at the University of Montana. In her speech called "Res and Educated," she highlighted the importance remembering the Salish and Kalispell tribes.
"Each and everyone of us have a contribution to our life and to this land and to this University," Adams said. "Take it to heart and make something good out of it."
Events continued into the evening with an indigenous meal and a presentation by Mariah Gladstone, who had an online cooking show called "Indigikitchen."