UM culinary student bakes for a sweeter future

MISSOULA, Mont. - Monday mornings are a great excuse to treat yourself to a fresh pastry treat. At the University of Montana, one coffee bar offers in-house baked goods made by culinary students.
Xavier Gonzales-Graybill is the student behind the whole operation. It was his idea to bake the pastries in house.
He's in his second year at the University of Montana, working hard to make life sweet after a journey that started as anything but.
"I probably burn myself two times a week... at least," Gonzales-Graybill explained.
On top of studying culinary arts through the Big Sky Culinary Institute at Missoula College, Gonzales-Graybill also studies business management and entrepreneurship through the Davidson Honors College, earning a 4.0 GPA.
He shared the reason behind his love for baking and creating new sweets.
"It's that reminder of home, the sense of your grandparent," Gonzales-Graybill said. "Having a baked good can always take you somewhere that was a good memory."
Outside of the classroom, he mixes in filling custom cake orders, planning campus events as a student life activity coordinator and overseeing The Roost Bakery and the Iris Coffee Bar.
"He's on time, has a positive attitude," Michelle Boller, Missoula College's business technology department chair, said. "He has such a high work ethic."
While it may sound like Gonzales-Graybill has it all figured out, his success hasn't always come easy.
"When I was locked up, I would create things, no-baked goods, just with what we had," he shared.
Gonzales-Graybill struggled with addiction, and ended up in prison for nine months.
The creations he started there, gave him inspiration for a better future.
He's now on his way to proving to his probation officer, his family and himself, he can be somebody again.
“It takes a lot for the world to see you other than a criminal record, a felon, an addict, and an alcoholic," Gonzales-Graybill said. "People don’t see passed that. They don’t… the world doesn’t believe that people like me can do anything with their life. They see you as one type of person and that’s your label for the rest of your life.”
Gonzales-Graybill is working to get rid of that label and set an example for his peers.
"He's showing that he's pursuing his passion," Boller said.
That passion helps him maintain his sobriety.
While everything he's taken on can be overwhelming, the support from his family and the university helps.
"Things are happening," Gonzales-Graybill said. "I'm trying to act like it's all good, but it's super emotional and kind of hard to handle, but I'm okay with it. I'm okay with me.
Gonzales-Graybill dreams of owning an inclusive bakery for both pets and people that serves different dietary restrictions and celebrates a variety of cultures.
First, he'll complete two more years of school and continue to oversee the Iris Coffee Bar and Roost Bakery at Missoula College.
The Iris Coffee Bar and Roost Bakery are open Monday-Friday 7:30 a.m. to 2 p.m.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.