MISSOULA, Mont. - Summers' here and you know what that means, Missoula get your tubes ready because it's floating season on the Clark Fork River.

Many of us are used to having to take two cars, leaving one up to the Sha-Ron fishing access site in East Missoula and leaving another car elsewhere. So this year, the University of Montana decided to expand their DASH shuttle into the new to avoid the hassle, and the best part, its and free and open to the public.

In partnership with multiple local organizations each shuttle will now load up to 20 people and their floats. Running from UM's campus recreation center to East Missoula and upon request to Milltown State Park.

For organizers like UM’s Office of Transportation after seeing last year’s success it was no question to bring it back once again.

" Being a freshman at the university I remember we were always trying to find somebody who actually had a car to make the trip let alone having two vehicles to do a round trip and with gas prices right now this is a real opportunity to help a lot of people out,” said Daniel Gundlach, transit supervisor.

For UM students they're ready to float without having to worry about parking here and along the highway.

"Dealing with parking the way it is on campus the way it is, it's really convenient to just be able to hop on the bus and worry about finding a spot,” said Joey Railseach, UM student and DASH driver.

From now until August 28th, a shuttle will run each hour from noon to 6 pm Thursday through Sunday and every half an hour from 1 pm to 4 pm over the weekend.

You can park your car around campus and ask for a parking pass if necessary. Spots are first come first serve basis, but if you're coming in a larger group, you're strongly recommended to RSVP ahead of time.