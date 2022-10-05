MISSOULA, Mont. - As worker shortages continue to impact industries across the country the University of Montana hopes to help alleviate this problem. UM is now offering a new professional driving course to get more students the experience and the credentials to hit the road as soon as possible.

Despite the trucking industry being hit with supply, demand, and labor shortages,the younger generation of drivers is taking to the roads and with a bigger paycheck.

Through a new course offered by a UM Missoula college, students are able to learn about the trucking trade, train and get their commercialdriver's license. For their CDL instructors like Andrew Tode, it's more than just filling positions in a short staffed profession.

"Everything we buy is shipped via semi, I mean there is nothing you go and buy at any store that didn't arrive there on the back of one of these trucks, so is there a viable long-term employment for people, absolutely,” said Tode.

Missoula's own GW Petroleum has already been able to recruit new truckers straight out of the classroom.

"The number of drivers that they are putting out, I see the numbers are jumping and I've gotten to talk to a lot of the graduates that go on to work for other companies, they're doing light out they are doing great, accident free and like I said they are instrumental in the drivers they are putting out there and giving driver the basic knowledge, they need to hit the road,” Derek Miller, maintenance and driver manager, with GW petroleum.

The American Trucking Association says last year alonetrucking companies were short 80 thousand drivers across the U.S., that number is expected to top 60,000 by 2030.

However, they are not about to let this happen here in Montana with this course.

"We've seen the program double or even almost triple and we have not seen the need weighing at all which proves out the point that there is a huge driver shortage so even though we are one small school we are helping that get tipped back in our favor, where there is not that much shortage,”

The program keeps trucking away, as they enroll more trainees and set the route for our next generation of truck drivers.