MISSOULA, Mont. - The University of Montana is expanding requirements for masks on campus due to a surge in COVID-19 cases.
According to an email sent to the campus community Friday, the changes comes after Missoula County surpassed previous COVID-19 records for hospitalizations, new daily cases, and average daily cases of COVID-19.
UM is temporarily expanding its mask requirement to indoor spaces on campus, including the list below:
- Academic buildings, including Missoula College and the West Campus.
- Research facilities.
- Administrative buildings.
- The Mansfield Library.
- Common areas of residence halls.
- UM dining facilities (except when actively eating or drinking).
- Public areas such as the University Center, Adams Center, Schreiber Gym and Lommasson Building.
- Facilities and maintenance buildings.
- Galleries, performance venues and lounges.
- The Campus Fitness and Recreation Center.
The mask requirement applies to public spaces (both public facing and open areas). It does not include private offices, residence hall rooms and apartments in UM Housing.
The changes will go into effect on Monday, Sept. 20.
Previous guidance from UM required masks in classrooms and labs.