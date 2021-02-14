This week marks two years since the University of Montana started their own food pantry. Over the last year the pantry has grown and needs your help to continue helping folks navigate food insecurities.
The UM Food Pantry opened its doors back in 2019, now two years later, they help feed nearly 400 households.
Every month the pantry distributes over 1,000 lbs. of food and personal care products. This year, in 2020, the pantry helped 168 new customers, bringing their total number of households helped to 395.
But they do more than just hand out food, this year they also helped 13 individuals navigate the SNAP application process.
In order to continue providing food for those in need the pantry has teamed up with the Grizzly eSports team to hold a twitch fund raiser this week. From Tuesday to Friday they will live stream games like Overwatch, Minecraft, and League of Legends all while accepting donations online.
Organizations that would like to sponsor a player or team should email cale.patenaude@mso.umt.edu.
All donations made this week will be used to purchase supplies for the UM Food Pantry to be given out to community members in need.
The UM Food Pantry will also host a virtual reception from 6 to 7:30 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18. This will be an opportunity to mingle online and learn about the impact the pantry has had over this past year.