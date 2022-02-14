MISSOULA — The University of Montana recently achieved a major milestone. It’s now among a handful of colleges at top tier research status. That means the school is listed with an R1 research status by the Carnegie Classification of Higher Education Organization.
Less than 4% of colleges across the U.S. have this ranking. UM is one of just 149 universities to get this status, and both students and staff say this is the biggest accomplishment a research institution can get.
Kole Sandau is just one of the research students at UM that can now say he goes to an R1 research institution.
He said it’s a well-deserved title.
"Vaccines, to biomaterial's to new neuro-degenerative diseases and treating them. Just in this building alone there's a ton of research going on that I think could have a huge impact on the world,” Sandau said
Multiple factors come into play to achieve the R1 status, like the amount of research that’s done and how much staff there is to support that research.
UM Vice President of Research and Creative Scholarship, Scott Whittenburg, said the school’s work on economic development across Montana also factors into the top-tier status.
"We do research that's fundamental to the issues, the concern for the country, and then try to also help at the local community as well,” Whittenburg said.
He added that they just put in a proposal for the Good Jobs Challenge, which would bring over $20 million of economic development into the state.
Sandau said the R1 status is just a reflection of hard work that’s taking place in UM’s labs.
"You work together to get the project done for the good of everybody not just to advance yourself, but to advance everybody,” Sandau said.
The R1 status will last for five years and then will be re-evaluated.
