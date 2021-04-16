MISSOULA -- It's almost time for University of Montana grads to throw on their caps and gowns and make the walk down the oval.
The 2021 grads won't be the only ones in the ceremony.
Salena Beaumont Hill graduated from UM in 2020, but when the pandemic hit, her ceremony was cancelled.
"To be honest, I was sad that we wouldn't have the ceremony," Hill said.
Graduating college is a huge accomplishment, especially for Beaumont who is one of just a few Native Americans with a PhD.
"Less than one percent of PhD holders are Native American," she said.
Washington-Grizzly Stadium will be filled with nearly 1500 graduates in two separate ceremonies.
UM's Director of Strategic Communications for the University, Dave Kuntz, said they can't wait to honor both classes.
"We're just excited to be able to celebrate the ceremony in-person. It's kind of the latest example of our intermediate steps back to that normal, vibrant campus that we all love so much," Kuntz said.
Everyone will have to wear masks and social distance.
Hill was hesitant to walk at first because it's a year late, but she hopes to be an example to those around her.
"My educational journey, especially this last half was not just for me, but it was for my family. I was trying to provide an example for my three daughters and my grandchildren, and my nieces and nephews and I thought, 'I have accomplished something,'" Hill said.
Hill and all the graduates get four tickets so their friends and family can be a part of their big day.
If you aren't able to attend the ceremony, you can watch it live.