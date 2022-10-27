MISSOULA, Mont. - The University of Montana is combining forces with the medical field once again to bring more maternal related services to those in more rural areas of the treasure state.
The CDC is granting UM’s rural institution 1.4 million dollars for the next five years to make this happen. Although this is something they've done in the last year, now they can branch into more areas where smaller hospitals can meet the growing demand for care.
Which will be in one specific area being maternal health car. I asked Annie Glover the senior research scientist, where have we seen the need for this care most of all? And the answer being, our rural and tribal communities.
"They not only have greater risks but there are also fewer resources to meet those needs so I think of that as a double burden where they need the care more and the care is less available,” said Glover.
With the maternal mortality rate in the United States higher than any other industrialized nation, with numbers in the U.S only increasing by the year. So far, the maternal care initiative has rolled out in 17 different hospitals and clinics. Which has allowed everyone to collaborate to tackle these growing numbers.
"Not only are we applying lessons from larger states but we have hospitals in the state who are already implementing all these practices but then we have this sharing within the state across those levels of care,” said Glover.
They hope to not only keep expanding, but to also invest in more medical facilities from Missoula, Billings, Glasgow, and all places in between.
Glover tells me the end goal is build this network of information and resources to never be the barrier for people to access maternal care, no matter where you live.
