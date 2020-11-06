MISSOULA -- The pandemic has put a toll on many people financially, including college students. That's why one professor at the University of Montana is working to help students gain control.
UM freshman, Zane Segal, said understanding finances in general is hard and adding a pandemic into the mix makes it overwhelming.
"Personally, I am perpetually confused as a student, and I was having a very hard time understanding financial things," Segal said. "I was very confused, [I] consistently did not understand what I was doing."
Segal said the pandemic forced him to think more about his financial situation.
"Because of the pandemic, I felt a little bit pressured to figure it out more, because I'm like 'maybe I don't know,'" Segal said.
That's where UM Financial Education Program's Project Manager, Julie Heaton, comes in.
"It builds empathy when you get to work with young people who are navigating a lot of things that all of us went through when we went through college, but right now is a particularly rough time to be going through this process," Heaton said.
In the 2019/2020 school year, 50% of full-time students at UM took out loans and 60% of alumni did the same.
Heaton said filling out a FASFA application is key to getting students financial help.
However, UM is seeing less applications, which she said is directly correlated to the pandemic because it's difficult to understand.
"Like everything else it's a challenge, finances are tight, people are concerned about going on to higher education and how expensive it is anyway," Heaton said. "And the pandemic just added to that, so our hope is we can relieve some of that stress."
Segal said Heaton helped him understand it all which makes him and someone else very happy.
"I told my mom that I fixed it and she was very happy she said 'Oh, good I'm glad that you got that settled, that's a lot less money.' I said "Yeah, thanks mom," Segal said.
