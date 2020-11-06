Weather Alert

...WINTER STORM WATCH IN EFFECT FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING... * WHAT...HEAVY SNOW POSSIBLE. TOTAL SNOW ACCUMULATIONS OF 4 TO 7 INCHES POSSIBLE. * WHERE...MISSOULA/BITTERROOT VALLEYS. * WHEN...FROM SATURDAY EVENING THROUGH SUNDAY EVENING. * IMPACTS...TRAVEL COULD BE VERY DIFFICULT. WIND CHILL READINGS AS LOW AS 15 BELOW ZERO COULD RESULT IN HYPOTHERMIA IF PRECAUTIONS ARE NOT TAKEN. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... MONITOR THE LATEST FORECASTS FOR UPDATES ON THIS SITUATION. &&