MISSOULA -- If you haven't already noticed, the parking lot in front of the Adams Center at the University of Montana is under construction, but it's for a good reason. They're in the process of building the new Montana Museum of Art and Culture.

The MMAC has the state's largest publicly owned art collection, but because of limited space, only about 2% of the collection is visible to the public, the rest is in the basement of the museum. But that's all about to change.

The 17,000 square foot museum will have three levels to showcase the University's collection of over 11-thousand objects. On the ground level - there will be art and storage rooms visible to the public.

Just above that floor will be a gallery named after donor, Pat Payne, that overlooks the Clark Fork River.

There will also be areas for research, education and programming. Museum Director, Rafael Chacón said it's an exciting time for museum staff.

"It is a pinch me day. Yes, it's very exciting. This Museum is a 127-years-old in the making and it's never had a permanent home. So, we've started on our way to a new home," Chacón said.

They plan to have construction done by Fall 2023.

All of the objects have to be recorded, documented, photographed and cleaned before they are moved into the new building. If you want to help out with that, contact Cate Sundeen, director of development for the College of the Arts and Media, at cate.sundeen@supportum.org or 406-243-4990.