MISSOULA, Mont. - The game we've all been waiting for, a day that drew in thousands from around the country -- The Griz Homecoming game.
But this time around it's definitely a change up from what we're used to, with tailgates, jam-packed activities before and after the game.
As a lot of today's festivities were cancelled last year due to the pandemic. Bringing some game goers -- a little on edge.
That's why health officials urged people to take covid-19 precautions to keep yourself and those around you safe.
This comes as local health officials say they're seeing some connection between the rising covid-19 cases -- with many college students falling within the age group with the highest number of covid-19 cases testing positive.
This wasn't to scare people from going to the game -- but more urging folks to take their precautions as they partake in this weekend's *adjusted* festivities.
"I think things are slightly different, but just looking around, there's still a lot of people, and it seems like everything is about as normal as it can be under the circumstances," said Kellen a Griz game goer.
And as you continue to show our Griz spirit before, during, and after home games like today, it's important to do safely as the season is just getting started.