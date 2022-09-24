MISSOULA, Mont. - The event that many of have been waiting for, the university of Montana welcomed back their homecoming. This year with a new route starting off at the Missoula County Fair Grounds and marching down to the Dornblaser fields.

Even with a new route, in Griz fashion it drew people from across Montana and alumni who couldn't wait to pack on the maroon colors.

The festivities started as early as 9 am, with everyone trying to get the best look at the hour-long parade. Grabbing a bite to eat and heading to Washington Grizzly stadium for the big game. Speaking with locals they’re anticipating a night full of good old downtown fun.

With the parade kicking off the fall season, events like pumpkin patches and autumn-themed festivals have officially begun, with a new event happening each weekend throughout all of October.