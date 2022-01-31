MISSOULA -- Montana winters can be tough, add a pandemic to the mix and that makes it even worse. That's why the University of Montana is kicking off some fun winter events with its first ever WinterFest.
UM officials said WinterFest is their way of welcoming students back to campus.
For sophomore, Sarah Illi, events like this help her unwind after a difficult few semesters.
On Tuesday, Feb 1, students can sit around fire pits, while enjoying free food and drinks on the Oval.
They can also rent skates from the UC Gaming Center to ice skate, and for all the Frozen fans, there will be a singalong you won't want to miss.
Illi said her experience this year doesn't even compare to last year.
"Watching my classes from my computer just felt so alienating, and I felt so isolated and the fact that I was surrounded by so many people, I still felt so alone. Class isn't always fun, but the fact that I get to see people's faces and be out-and-about and be social has been a great improvement for my mental health," she said.
Director of Strategic Communications for the University of Montana, Dave Kuntz, said that's exactly why they're hosting events like WinterFest.
"There are some mental-health needs that students are seeing as we have to isolate a little bit more and had some of the stresses that are caused by COVID-19, and so really WinterFest is our kick-off to show students all that's available here in the winter months," Kuntz said.
That includes a shuttle bus that drives students up to Snowbowl on the weekends for just $3.
Looking back, Illi said she's proud of all the students who stuck it out even when it was hard.
"Getting through that year, no matter how many fun things you had to do, was an accomplishment in itself," she said.
WinterFest kicks off Tuesday, from 2 p.m. to 5 p.m.
