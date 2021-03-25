UM jazz program hosts free virtual performance as part of festival

MISSOULA, Mont. - After a year with practically no live music, the show must go on for University of Montana's jazz program. This year, people are able to take part from all across the state.
As part of the 41st Annual Buddy DeFranco Jazz Festival, there will be a free virtual live concert Thursday, March 25, at 7:30 p.m. It will feature world-class artists from the university itself, as well as some of the top students of the program. It will be live streamed online so viewers can tune in from wherever.
UM's jazz program puts on the festival every year. Students help organize and run the event giving them valuable experience in the show business. Musicians come from all over the northwest to participate and learn from experts.
Last year, the pandemic hit the region the day the festival started.
Director of jazz studies Rob Tapper said there was no way they were going to cancel this year. So, like most things, they figured out how to make it virtual.
"There was never an option on the table of not doing anything, that wasn't going to happen," Tapper said. "We figured, to what level are we going to do this. And now, with the format we have, we actually are able to have groups from Maine to Washington state be part of the festival for the first time."
The professor said there are some positive things to come out of this challenging time and they plan to keep a virtual aspect in the future so more people can take part.
