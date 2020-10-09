- Tessa Nadeau ABC FOX Montana
MISSOULA — With COVID-19 cases still on the rise, the University of Montana is stepping up to take some pressure off of the state labs.
UM’s Genomics Core Laboratory, teamed up with the Department of Health and Human Services to process tests, in a addition to the state labs.
The University is able to do this because they recently became CLIA certified. This gives them the ability to test more people, get faster results and process tests on the weekend to reduce lag time for test results.
UM’s CLIA Lab Director, Joey Banks, said that without that certification, labs can’t tell the state who received a test, they can only say whether they have received a positive or negative test result.
"Having a CLIA certified lab enables us to really meet the highest quality testing requirements that we need and to be able to share those results with the state, so that they can notify patients and begin contact tracing,” Banks said.
UM hopes to process 200 to 400 additional tests per day.
Head of The Montana COVID-19 Task Force, Major General Matt Quinn, said that every test matters.
"Even today, if they can do 80 tests today, that's important to us and that's 80 citizens of Montana that are able to get their tests faster than they would have other wise," Quinn said.
As of Friday, UM test results are coming back in about 24 hours.
They're starting to process the University's own tests first, but within the next two weeks, they're hoping to expand to meet the state's needs.
UM President, Seth Bodnar, said this is why the university was named as being one of the top schools working to solve the coronavirus pandemic.
"I think it's a great example of just tremendous researchers here at the University stepping up to help serve the state of Montana," Bodnar said.
UM Scientists are processing the tests with equipment they already had, but they said they're hoping to get more equipment in the next couple of weeks.
