With an entire nation watching, many wonder how a high profile case like this can be fair and impartial. So, we sat down with a former prosecutor and current law professor about how the public eye could impact this case.
This is actually the first trial in Minnesota that is being live streamed for everyone outside the courtroom to watch. And with cameras in courtroom, The job of the jury could be more difficult.
Before the trial started Monday, the court had to find a jury to try Chauvin.
"It was certainly one of the major challenges was to get a jury in the first place to get a jury that didn't already form an opinion about the case based on the pre trial publicity," UM Law Professor Andrew King-Ries said.
As this case continues more publicity is inevitable, so the jurors will get a constant reminder.
"Every day the judge will tell them, do not do any research do not talk about the case you are not allowed to discuss it don't come to any decisions," King-Ries said, "It's super hard to not get information about this trial because it is being very well publicized."
The jury is being asked to put aside all the information they've heard about Derek Chauvin and George Floyd since he was killed last May, to pocket their opinions about police officers and the Black Lives Matter movement, and only consider the information they hear in court.
"Its going to be really hard for them to be on this jury. I thin its going to be very emotional testimony and we have already started to see the surveillance footage the body camera footage being played. I think there is going to be a lot of pressure we see this in other high profile cases, like OJ Simpson, to make a decision in the context of a very heated moment," King-Ries said.
A heated moment we all get to watch. The trial is expected to last through April. Montana right now will continue to follow this case both in and outside the courtroom until a final verdict is reached.