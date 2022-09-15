UM law school symposium celebrates 50th anniversary of state constitution

MISSOULA, Mont. - As 2022 marks 50 years of the Montana constitution, the University of Montana law school is celebrating its anniversary while looking ahead to the next fifty years at its biennial symposium.

Organizers of 'The Honorable James. R Browning Symposium' recognize the constitution was made for the people, by the people, so keeping that in mind, they're making the event more accessible by staggering prices, opening it up to the public and having it virtual.

The two-day event will explore the efforts that went into creating the document and the role it plays today.

"Other constitutions are good, but Montana's constitution is great," Blake Koemans, a law student and organizer of the symposium, said. "I think it's a document that all Montanans should take a lot of pride in. It's something special. It's something worth protecting."

The event will also look ahead and examine the role the constitution could play in the future.

Koemans predicted the state constitution could play a larger role in asserting individual rights beyond what the federal constitution protects.

The symposium will feature keynote speakers like former Montana governor Marc Racicot and Chief Judge for the U.S. Court of Appeals for the Sixth Circuit Jeffrey Sutton.

It'll also feature the youngest delegate from the convention, Mae Nan Ellingson, who remembered how she felt signing that document.

"I swelled up with pride, and fought back the tears, and was just really surprised at what was happening," Ellingson said. "It stuck with me for fifty years."

Ellingson was one of the authors of the preamble.

The symposium kicks off Thursday, September 15 and runs through September 16. A full schedule of events and registration information can be found here.