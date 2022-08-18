MISSOULA, Mont. - The National Science Foundation recently awarded $10 million to boost the underrepresentation of Alaska Native and Native American students in STEM disciplines and the workforce. Which will fund the Cultivating Indigenous Research Communities for Leadership in Education, also known as the CIRCLES Alliance, which will bring more conversations to the table.

Which will be led by UM professor Aaron Thomas, making Montana the one of 6 states to collaborate and strengthen the representation of our Native American communities.

"It's not just one tribe, one state it's one local region but what does this mean for a larger group of indigenous people and what are their perspectives what are their thoughts, what are their successes and challenges,” said Thomas.

It's been the goal for three years, UM will receive 1.8 million to build a network of programs, mentorships, and stem research specifically designed for the Alaska and Native American education system.

As a 10 year Native American Montanan himself, it’s about re-imagining how they can tell their stories.

"It's not straight out a textbook perhaps, maybe it's more looking in the field or having elders come in and talk so a different perspective in looking at math and science and how that looks like with our indigenous populations"

He went on say he’s, "excited to see where this leads us not only as a university but as a state as a collection of states for indigenous people,” said Thomas

The goal is to ultimately roll this into schools starting from kindergarten into undergraduate programs across the mountain west.