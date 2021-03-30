MISSOULA, Mont. — A lot is happening over at the University of Montana, including vaccine clinics for students, employees, their families and retiree’s.
UM medical experts held a webinar on Tuesday, to get everyone up-to-date on the latest vaccine information.
It wasn’t too long ago that demand for vaccines was higher than the amount available, but as more vaccines roll out, so do more questions.
Director of UM’s Center for Translational Medicine, Jay Evans, said the COVID-19 vaccine went through the same process that all vaccines go through to make sure they’re safe.
"The vaccines that are available today for COVID would be just as safe as if it had taken one year verses five years to develop the vaccines, because they didn't compromise on safety,” Evans said.
A study on the UK variety showed only about half of the people in the study with the COVID-19 antibodies were protected from the varient. That’s one reason why Evans said everyone should get the vaccine.
"Even people who tested positive for COVID over the last year should be getting vaccinated, because it appears as though the vaccine might actually provide better protection against these variants, than being infected,” he said.
However, many people wonder which vaccine they should get.
"What I tell people is, you get whichever one is available. If I went in and the J&J vaccine was available I would get it. At the Curry Health Center, the Pfizer vaccine is what was available, I got my second dose last Monday,” Evans said.
UM Assistant Professor of Epidemiology, Sophia Newcomer, said it’s common to have side effects like a fever and fatigue for any of the vaccines, but the risk of side effects from COVID-19 are higher.
"I'm certainly convinced that the data that we have supports the safety of the vaccine and supports the effectiveness of fighting this pandemic,” Newcomer said.
Montana has a ranked as the me 11th highest state of residents vaccinated, with about 18% of its population fully vaccinated.
Evans said it’s a good start.
"I encourage all friends and family, as soon as they're eligible under the guidelines to get the vaccine, to go get it,” he said.