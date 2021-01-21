UM named one of the top military-friendly online universities

MISSOULA, Mont. - The University of Montana was ranked the 18th best military-friendly online college.
UM is highlighted for assisting military students and their families in using their benefits. They are also celebrated for connecting veterans to wellness and academic support resources, and veteran student organizations.
Navy veteran Stephanie Ann Inge lives in Galen, MT and attends UM online. She said online school gives her more flexibility.
"I never thought I'd actually like the online classes, I'm more of the in-person type," Inge said. "But, the professors are great. If you need any help, whatsoever, they're there, pretty much 24/7. And if they can't get to you right then and there, they'll find a way to get back to you as soon as they possibly can."
Vets Office coordinator Daryl Lee said the recognition is an honor, but they're continuing to look ahead.
"These are the things we kind of strive for," Lee said. "We strive for them because we want to bring more veterans here. We want to continue to grow our family of veterans here at UM."
Moving forward, the university is working towards better connecting with Montana's National Guard and developing an online degree that is specifically geared for active-duty military members all around the world.
