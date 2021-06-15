UM offers happiness course to the public

MISSOULA, Mont. - A summer class at the University of Montana is aiming to teach its students an important key in life. It's the Art and Science of Happiness, and you can take the class too.
So, what is the secret to a happy life?
According to the professor John Sommers-Flanagan, the biggest thing is to not ask ourselves if we're happy.
The professor said a lot of the class is getting out of focusing on ourselves, and instead focusing on our relationships with other people.
Learning about happiness is always timely, but with the pandemic it's especially helpful because there are added stressors and folks are hungry for contact, even over Zoom, he added.
The goal of the course is to help folks understand the myths and truths of a well-lived life.
This spring, Sommers-Flanagan taught the course to 50 students of all different backgrounds, ranging form traditional UM students to a Missoula attorney and an 87-year-old woman.
"I think it was great for the undergrads to get out of themselves to some extent and to look at the lives of the older folks," Sommers-Flanagan said. "Whereas the older community members, it was so good for them to look back and to see the kinds of issues, and to really have empathy for the kinds of struggles and challenges that undergrads are facing today. It was a great mix."
Each week the class takes part in what's called happiness labs, where they focus on a new research study and figure out how to apply the data to real life.
Some of the big takeaways from students were listening to music, acts of kindness and journaling thoughts of gratitude as well as about difficult emotions.
Maureen Olejniczak is a community member who took the course. She said it's the best class she's ever taken.
"I feel like it gave me an ongoing list of things that I can do if I'm feeling grumpy or not in the best mood," she said.
She added that her go-to tools are reflection, gratitude and meditation.
The next course in happiness will start July 12. The class will be offered on Zoom so people are able to take part from all over. Enrollment is open now. For details on how to register, click here.