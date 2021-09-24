UM officials and fans comment on new digital ticketing system

MISSOULA -- It's homecoming weekend at the University of Montana, and if you're headed to the Griz football game on Saturday, you'll want to make sure you've got your digital tickets ready to go.
At the first home game, UM officials tested out the new digital ticketing platform with about 26,000 fans. But some fans weren't impressed with the new system.
Steve Brewer has been a season ticket holder at Griz games since the Washington Grizzly Stadium was built.
He said they could have implemented the new system better.
"The way they should've done it, rolling this out is, they should've either waited for basketball season, which is 5,000 people to deal with. Or pick out an Alpha group of 5,000 people, ticket-holders, here," Brewer said.
Digital ticketing allows people to download their tickets to their phone, or print them off at home. But like with anything that's new, there's been a few hiccups in the process.
Some fans said they were in line a lot longer than they usual are, and many fans missed kick-off.
UM officials said they have less staff than normal, which could be one reason it took so long. But, Communications Director with Grizzly Athletics, Eric Taber, said he thinks the process went well, it'll just take time for people to catch on.
"People don't like things that are new. So, it's going to take a little bit of education on our part, and I think people are picking it up and it's going well so far," Taber said.
He said they tracked the line times from the first home game, and compared them to previous years. He said they found that the times were about the same as usual.
However, if you're headed to the game on Saturday, and worried about missing kick-off, Taber said you should get in line by 11:30 a.m. for a shorter wait time.
For tutorials on how to download or transfer your tickets to someone, visit the UM's mobile ticketing website.