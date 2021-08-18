UM officials & community get ready for students to return to Missoula

MISSOULA, Mont. - Fall semester at the University of Montana is just around the corner, and on Wednesday, UM officials, students and community members teamed up to 'paint Missoula maroon.'
After a year filled with so much uncertainty, the campus community white Griz signs around Missoula to help welcome students back into town.
University District residents Felicia Saunders and Paul Silverman proudly displayed a sign in their yard.
"We thought that was a great idea. Especially because our street is such a throw fair going to the university. We thought, how nice, how welcoming, especially with the pandemic going on. It's nice to let the students know we're happy to see them," Saunders said.
Starting Tuesday, UM officials put up about a thousand signs in the University District neighbors yards and in Downtown businesses.
They said painting the town maroon shows how much support there is in the community for the University of Montana.
University District resident Tom Boone is one of those supporters.
"It's always exciting to get new kids coming in and you kind of get the enthusiasm back for what the University is doing in the community," Boone said.
UM President Seth Bodnar said he hopes that when students are moving in, they see the town 'decked out in maroon' and feel at home.
"This idea of painting the town maroon is just an embodiment of how much support there exists in this community for our campus, how interwoven these communities are and it's just a nice welcome for these students as they come back to campus for what we're hoping will be an existing, vibrant fall," Bodnar said.
Saunders and Silverman have lived in the University District since 1989, so they said the campus and its students are a part of their home too.
"The campus is really a park, and we spend a lot of time there and it's so good to see the students. They are so happy, it's just fun to be there," Silverman said.
On Monday, students will start moving back into the dorms, and community members hope that vibrancy that they bring will be coming back too.