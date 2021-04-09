MISSOULA -- For the first time in over 16 months, 5,000 lucky Griz fans get to step back into Washington Grizzly Stadium.
The University of Montana's Director of Communications for Athletics, Eric Taber, said it won't be the same 'game day' atmosphere fans are used to.
"It's not gonna be the normal ruckus, 26 thousand [fans] on top of each other. Fans will be spread out so everybody's got plenty of space between them," Taber said.
Fans are asked to social distance and wear a face mask at all times.
"We're allowing folks to come in, buy tickets in pods of two or four and those pods are gonna be separated around the stadium. They'll have plenty of space between other fans too," he said.
Concessions will be open, but fans will have to wait until Fall to grab a burger and a beer from their favorite tailgate.
"When you get here park your car, just head into the stadium, enjoy a great football game, stay separate from everybody else, cheer loud with your mask on, and then head home afterwards," Taber said.
Although tomorrow's game will be different, Taber said he's confident that Griz nation will still make it fun.
"To have a football game in Washington-Grizzly Stadium's a special experience for everybody. Even if there's only going to be 5,000 people there," he said. "It's a beautiful place to watch a game and I think we have a really good team, so I want people to appreciate our team," he said.
For the first time, UM is offering mobile tickets.
Fans can purchase tickets online and have it go straight to their smartphone, so they don't have to worry about losing a paper ticket.
Here's a rundown of how to do that:
- Go to the Griz Tix website.
- Once you have tickets in your cart, click mobile delivery.
- You can enter your phone number on the payment screen to get your tickets via text message.
- You'll also recieve two emails - one with your ticket conformation and another with links to download your ticket to Apple Wallet or Google Pay.
- Make sure to download your tickets before arriving to the game.