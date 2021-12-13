UM officials talk about campus safety

MISSOULA, Mont. - Four alerts have been sent out to students at the University of Montana this semester involving sexual assault reports, but the information is vague.
The University has three different types of alerts they send out; 'Emergency Notifications', 'Timely Warning's' and 'UM Alerts'. The four alerts sent this semester involving sexual assaults are called 'Timely Warnings' and the University is required by federal law to send them out.
Under the Clearly Act, colleges and universities are required to be transparent about crimes, including sexual assaults, and while getting an alert like this can be alarming, UM student Sierra Ciafardone said she'd rather know than not know.
"I like that they don't hide it. They're definitely open about it and it means that they're probably doing something about it, which I feel like has been a problem on college campuses for like literally ever," Ciafardone said.
The University of Montana Police Department's Chief of Police Brad Giffin said the alerts are vague because the reports are about allegations, not about arrests. They don't include the name of the survivor, in order to keep their privacy, and they don't include the name of the accused, because they haven't been convicted yet.
"So, to, print somebody's name like that, prior to actually being convicted of a crime in a court of law, would be a violation of their rights," Giffin said.
UM's Director of Strategic Communications Dave Kuntz said they're taking proactive steps to keep students safe, on top of sending out alerts.
"SARC, our Student Advocacy Resource Center, our Title IX and Equal Opportunity Office, those offices have more staff more resources than ever before. We also make sure that we're publishing reports on a daily and yearly basis, so people can see how safe this campus is," Kuntz said.
UM officials said the point of the texts is to make people aware of the fact that these things are going on, so they can take precautions to be safe.
Ciafardone said she's grateful for UM's transparency.
"I've accepted it at this point. We all know it happens and it would scare me more if I heard from students that this is happening and no one's doing anything, [verses when] I get a report. That means campus knows and that means action being taken," Ciafardone said.
You can sign up to receive UM alerts by texting "Join UM-alerts" to 3089.
If you have any comments or concerns about the UM Alert system, you can contact the UM Police Department at (406) 243-6131.
For more information about UM's SARC, click here.
For more information about UM's Title IX office, click here.