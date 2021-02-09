UM opens new online courses for women entrepreneurs to all Montanans

MISSOULA, Mont. - Despite challenges in today's economy, experts at the University of Montana say now isn't a bad time to investigate business ideas that may have been on the back burner. The university is working to help women develop those ideas by opening three online entrepreneur courses to all Montanans.
These courses are part of the 'Pursue Your Passions' program. They create a safe space for women to share ideas and work to empower more women entrepreneurs in the state. While the courses are designed for women, anyone can enroll.
"When more women own businesses, communities tend to flourish," Morgan Slemberger, UM director of Entrepreneurship and Leadership, said
The three courses being offered this spring are:
- Build Your Brand and Network: Feb. 22-April 30
- Business Basics I: March 15-April 30
- Business Basics II: May 10-June 18
The Build Your Brand and Network course will focus on students' online and in-person presence, as well as authentic relationship building. Business Basics I and II will walk students through how to get a business idea off the ground.
Participants take away more than what they learn through the course work, Slemberger said.
"Women who join are extremely diverse," Slemberger said. "Valuable, valuable friendships are formed in these courses. So, they last post-course. And we actually have an online community that will be accompanying these online courses, so women have the opportunity to continue these relationships they're developing.
The courses are available at different prices to make them accessible to as many Montanans as possible.
Registration for these classes is open now and closes a week or so before the class starts. Registration for the first course closes February 15. For details on how to register, click here.