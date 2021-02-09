UM opens new online courses for women entrepreneurs to all Montanans

Weather Alert

THE FOLLOWING MESSAGE IS TRANSMITTED AT THE REQUEST OF THE MONTANA DEPARTMENT OF JUSTICE. A MISSING AND ENDANGERED PERSON ADVISORY HAS BEEN ISSUED ON BEHALF OF THE LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY SHERIFF'S OFFICE FOR JACLYN MAY, A 31 YEAR OLD WHITE FEMALE, FIVE FOOT, 155 POUNDS, HAZEL EYES, SANDY HAIR. JACLYN HAS NOT BEEN IN CONTACT WITH HER FAMILY AND HAS MADE SUICIDAL COMMENTS. SHE IS POSSIBLY ENROUTE TO BAKER, MONTANA IN A 2012 MAROON NISSAN ALTIMA WITH A MONTANA LICENSE PLATE 5 3 8 4 5 8 B. IF YOU HAVE ANY INFORMATION PLEASE CONTACT LEWIS AND CLARK COUNTY SHERIFF AT 457-8866 OR 911.

...WINTER WEATHER ADVISORY REMAINS IN EFFECT UNTIL 9 AM MST TUESDAY... * WHAT...Snow. Total additional snow accumulations overnight of up to 3 inches. Snowbands will continue overnight and be capable of producing 1 inch per hour snow rates, most notably for areas in the South Hills south of Missoula, and highway 93 from Missoula to Lolo. The morning commute is expected to be impacted. * WHERE...Missoula and Bitterroot Valleys. * WHEN...Until 9 AM MST Tuesday. * IMPACTS...Travel could be affected. Changing road conditions from wet to snow covered in short distances are expected with the narrow snowbands. Visibility will also change from good to one- half mile in a short distance. PRECAUTIONARY/PREPAREDNESS ACTIONS... Slow down and use caution while traveling. The latest road conditions for the state you are calling from can be obtained by calling 5 1 1. &&