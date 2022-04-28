UM plans to open on-campus beer & wine establishment

MISSOULA -- It might not be too long before University of Montana students can grab a beer or glass of wine on campus. The University recently purchased a beer and wine license with plans to open an establishment on campus.

UM Senior, Rachel Gebhardt thinks it could be a bad idea.

"It kinda worries me a little bit. It feels like it's enabling students to come to the UC and drive off somewhere, like drinking and driving specifically, or just kind of encouraging or enabling partying and everything too," Gebhardt said. "But also, I understand it could be a cool source of revenue for the University."

Director of Strategic Communications for the University, Dave Kuntz, said they take these issues seriously and are planning to put regulations in place to avoid that.

"At the end of the day, we're still a school above all else, and so we'll make sure we'll find that balance. Whether it's a quotus system that we see a lot of breweries use across Montana, or other sorts of instances to make sure that this doesn't become a detriment to the education process here at UM," Kuntz said.

There's been efforts in the past to open something like this, but those efforts never crossed the finish line. Kuntz said if done right, this type of establishment could add to the value of UM education.