UM plans to open on-campus beer & wine establishment

MISSOULA -- It might not be too long before University of Montana students can grab a beer or glass of wine on campus. The University recently purchased a beer and wine license with plans to open an establishment on campus.
UM Senior, Rachel Gebhardt thinks it could be a bad idea.
"It kinda worries me a little bit. It feels like it's enabling students to come to the UC and drive off somewhere, like drinking and driving specifically, or just kind of encouraging or enabling partying and everything too," Gebhardt said. "But also, I understand it could be a cool source of revenue for the University."
Director of Strategic Communications for the University, Dave Kuntz, said they take these issues seriously and are planning to put regulations in place to avoid that.
"At the end of the day, we're still a school above all else, and so we'll make sure we'll find that balance. Whether it's a quotus system that we see a lot of breweries use across Montana, or other sorts of instances to make sure that this doesn't become a detriment to the education process here at UM," Kuntz said.
There's been efforts in the past to open something like this, but those efforts never crossed the finish line. Kuntz said if done right, this type of establishment could add to the value of UM education.
"This gives us that opportunity to get students more involved in that face-to-face interaction, create some more fun social opportunities and some of the things I think were lost over those COVID years," he said.
But Gebhardt isn't so sure.
"It seems like there could be other ways to get people to use the UC more and I don't know if I have any ideas specifically on what that would be but, I just don't know why a beer and wine, or a brewery place needs to be their first option," she said.
There's still some details that need to be sorted out, but officials said the establihment will most likely go inside the UC and will serve food as well.
UM officals are planning to issue a Request for Proposal in the near future to find a vendor partner for the establishment. Once that's available, you'll be able to find it on the University's website.
