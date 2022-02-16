MISSOULA -- The University of Montana's COVID-19 Response Team are in the process of lifting the school's mask mandate.
This comes after the Office of the Commissioner of Higher Education sent a letter to universities across Montana on Friday, encouraging campuses to start phasing out COVID-19 restrictions.
Montana State University lifted the mandate on Monday, and while UM officials are working toward turning the mandate into a recommendation, they said there's a few more steps they need to take before that happens.
UM students are split on what the best decision is.
Sophomore, Jacob Bares is excited to hear the mandate could be lifted.
"Personally, I love that they're thinking about taking the mask mandate down. I didn't even know they were, but like I said, I'm from North Dakota, we never even had a mask mandate but I'm alive and here," Bares said.
The decision comes as both Missoula and Gallatin County's COVID-19 cases have been trending downward for the last couple of weeks, but the highest percentage of active cases in both counties are among those ages 20-29.
Freshman, Abigail Miller hasn't had a college experience without masks and thinks they're helping prevent the spread of COVID-19.
"I personally don't think it's a really good idea, I think that as soon as they lift it, the cases are going to go right back up. We have seen this trend happening," Miller said.
Gallatin County doesn't have specific data posted for MSU's COVID-19 cases, but Missoula does and as of Wednesday, UM has 63 active cases and no new cases.
UM officials said its COVID-19 response team is taking the next few days to decide what lifting the mandate will look like.
"I think as long as people respect other people, and if they're sick then stay home. I mean, all the teachers I have are super understanding of that, so I think it'll be a good thing," Bares said.
UM officials added that if COVID-19 trends continue to decrease, the decision to remove the mask mandate will be made within days, not weeks.
