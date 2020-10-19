MISSOULA, Mont. - The University of Montana Police Department is cautioning students and staff to be aware of any suspicious activity after three recent residential break-ins on campus.
UM police say on Oct. 19 they took three reports of burglaries/unlawful entries of residences near the Rimini and Ophir Court areas in the University Villages. Police say the apartments that were broken into are vacant and not being rented, but a carpet shampooer was reportedly taken during one of the incidents. Due to the locations and time of the reported burglaries, police say they believe the incidents are related.
UMPD is urging students, staff, and faculty to be aware of any suspicious activities in and around campus grounds. To report suspicious activity, call UMPD at (406) 243-4000.