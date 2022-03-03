MISSOULA, Mont. - For the second time this year, a University of Montana professor is coming under fire for racist remarks he made in personal conversations.
Students held a rally calling on Professor Looney to resign or be fired for making the remarks.
It all started in March of 2021 when former student, Ajasya Hill made UM officials, including the Title IX office, aware of texts and a video that showed Looney making racist comments.
"I'm trying to bring awareness to the situation about how the school is not really doing anything about the situation, or enough, and addressing safety concerns with black and brown students here," Hill said.
In the texts that were posted online, Looney, a tenured professor hired in 2006, used the N-word, joked about Muslims wearing towel wraps and made other racist remarks in a conversation with his now ex-wife who is black.
Arab Student, Nas Jabr, said he's frustrated because the only time people like him are talked about is in situations like this.
"It's exhausting and I want to be here to raise awareness about that and what people like me are going through and in solidarity with other BIPOC people as well," Jabr said.
In a video also posted online, Looney is heard calling his daughter the N-word.
Director of Strategic Communications for the University of Montana, Dave Kuntz, said the University looked into the concerns, and their hands are tied.
"In this specific situation, the University does not have jurisdiction to investigate private family conversations in these specific ways," Kuntz said.
But with UM President, Seth Bodnar in the crowd, Hill made it clear to UM officials that she believes they haven't done enough.
"We know you can't fire him easily, but what else? If this is a problem as much as it is for me, then you guys would be working to make sure that people are feeling safe on this campus, at the very least listening," Hill said.
After being asked to speak at the protest, President Bodnar said he's angry about the remarks and wants to have conversations about how our society can do better.
We reached out to Looney for an interview by email, phone and social media but haven't heard back.
