MISSOULA -- One University of Montana professor will not be teaching classes in the business school for the rest of the spring semester, after coming under fire for making racist remarks in personal conversations.
UM officials released a statement that said Professor, Clayton Looney, made the decision to step away from his classes for the rest of the semester but said they expect him to continue teaching next fall.
His classes will be taught by other faculty in the College of Business for the rest of the semester and said there will be as little destruction to learning as possible for students.
This comes after students became aware of personal texts in which Looney, a tenured professor hired in 2006, used slurs and made other racist remarks. In a video posted online, Looney is also heard calling his daughter a racial slur.
