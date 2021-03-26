MISSOULA -- With vaccines rolling out, the end of the pandemic doesn't seem as far away anymore.
However, a year ago, nobody knew what to expect, including Sherika Fernando, the owner of local yoga studio called Purusha.
UM launched the B.E.A.R. Initiative or Business Emergency Assistance and Recovery program when the pandemic hit.
It helped Fernando roll out her yoga mat at home and start teaching classes online when COVID forced her studio to close.
In March of 2020, she said she had to make a tough decision.
"I made the choice, it was very difficult to come to, but to temporarily close the studio," Fernando said.
Now a year later, her studio remains empty.
However, the UM B.E.A.R. initiative helped her out.
"I got accepted into the program, [and I] really just took some time to rest, re-assess and dwell deep into our functioning," Fernando said.
The program was launched when COVID hit.
It aims to give businesses guidance by utilizing the school's already existing economic development programs.
One of those programs is the Small Business Development Center. It's Regional Director, Jennifer Stephens, said they helped Fernando with her finances.
"We were able to strategize on some potential pivots for revenue for her business and think about how she could move her business through this time period and still exist and be successful," Stephens said.
With the program's guidance, Fernando started teaching her classes online.
However, she said asking for assistance was one of the hardest parts.
"Learning that it's okay to ask for help outside of yourself and no like guilt or doubt. Those are big things that kind of came up with that and I think a lot of business owners have it and they don't speak of it," she said.
She was able to get over $25,000 in grants and federal funding and despite a challenging year for her and her studio, it's paid off, both literally and figuratively.
"So much just like inner growth, healing within myself and as I've evolved, I've really seen how Purusha has evolved from that too," she said.
The UM B.E.A.R. Program has had over 70 inquires since it started a year ago.
They're available to help any small business in Montana that needs guidance.