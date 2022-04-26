UM promotes tourism with new electric vehicle charging stations

But funds for the stations didn't come from the University's pocket, it comes from the federal Volkswagen Clean Air Act Settlement, which Montana received over $40 million from.

UM's Director of Sustainability, Eva Rocke, said it would have been unrealistic to have charging stations on campus a few years ago, but with electric vehicles becoming more common among students and staff, she said they've been getting requests for charging stations.

While some people might be against electric vehicles, Rocke said they had to take advantage of the opportunity.

"Regardless of how you feel about electric vehicles, there was an opportunity for us to say, 'there's a need, people drive them,'" Rocke said. "They're coming through Missoula; they're making their way to Glacier or from Glacier to Yellowstone in the summer. This is a niche that needs to be filled, so we should make the investment."

She added they want people who are on the fence about buying an electric vehicle to know the University is supporting the infrastructure that would make it easier to own one.

Looking into the future, Rocke said they want to replace their service cars with electric vehicles, but in order to do that, they needed to get charging stations installed first.