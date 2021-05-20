UM ranks top 10 in assisting students with autism

MISSOULA, Mont. - The University of Montana is getting national attention as it was recently ranked the seventh best school for assisting its students with autism.
The rankings are from bestvalueschools.com. The schools were ranked based on the quality of support it provides in five categories to make students with autism happier and SAFER:
- Social (peer mentoring, social skills development, group activities, etc.)
- Academic (tutoring, study hall)
- Functioning (life coaching, daily check-ins, help navigating campus, advocacy support)
- Employment (career training, interview help, job connections)
- Residential (designated living quarters, single-room options, knowledgeable resident assistants)
The University of Montana has an organization called MOSSAIC, which stands for Mentoring, Organization and Social Support for Autism and All Inclusion on Campus.
Senior Hedy Dolan was drawn to UM, from Colorado, because of the program.
"The whole MOSSAIC's program was what really caught my family's and my eyes," Dolan said. "We really liked that part. It's really cool. I can still go out of town and still have an autism program that will fit my needs for school."
MOSSAIC offers lots of different services to students, such as speech-language pathologist services, peer mentoring and social events like trivia and murder mystery parties. Jennifer Schoffer Closson directs the program.
"I was happy for the University of Montana because this is such a great campus, and such a great university," Closson said. "Everyone feels welcome and included. And I was just happy that we had something that stood out and that we were offering this special population."
Closson also works on campus and in the community teaching more people on the best ways to support individuals with autism.
Recently, she and a group of students created and delivered 400 Gift of Learning Delivered (GoLD) Bag Seminars on the topic of neurodiversity around campus. These bags provide tools and tips on ways to be inclusive and lists what resources are available on campus.
For more information on the programs the University of Montana offers to support its students with autism, click here.