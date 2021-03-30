MISSOULA, Mont. - The University of Montana (UM) sent an alert Tuesday, stating they received a report of sexual assault on-campus.
They said the report indicates the assault occurred within the last several weeks in a residence hall room on-campus. The victim knew the perpetrator, according to the alert.
In the alert, the UM outlined the following actions to increase safety:
- Don't feel obligated to do anything you don't want to. "I don't want to" is always a good enough reason.
- Don't assure you know what the other person wants, seek affirmative consent.
- Listen to you partner. If you are getting unclear messages, stop.
If you are a UM student and in need of support you can call the Student Advocacy Resource Center's 24-hour support line at 406-243-6559. You can also learn more about the Student Advocacy Resource Center on the website here.