MISSOULA — In recent months, the University of Montana (UM) has received multiple reports of students getting drugged off-campus, causing the University to send a public safety notice to students via email.
The Student Advocacy Resource Center (SARC) at UM received five direct reports of students getting drugged at Missoula bars in January and February. Through those reports, they learned about five more people who also may have been drugged.
In March, two additional people have come forward with reports as well, making it a total of 12 reports.
SARC Director, Jen Euell, said they get reports like this from time to time, but it's the number of reports that's so alarming.
She wants people to know this is happening so they can protect themselves and others.
"We never want to blame the victim, it's never the victim's fault when something happens. But that being said, people always have the opportunity to think ahead and perhaps go out with a group of folks. Certainly, watch each other's drinks," Euell said.
The reports came from men and women and involved multiple bars around Missoula.
Euell said they don't know what the victims were drugged with, but said these types of drugs typically leave a person's system quickly.
"By the time they are cognizant enough to think, 'maybe I was drugged,' it's not identifiable in their system and so that makes it really hard," she said.
Euell said everyone should practice being a good bystander by helping others when they look like they need it.
"If you or anybody else feels like you might be more intoxicated than you should be, then take it seriously. Seek help and just make sure those people never get left alone, but somebody's always with them and makes sure that they are safe," she added.
SARC offers free resources fir students who've experienced any type of identity-based harm.
"We would encourage people to come to us and just seek support because I feel like it's something that we can really help mitigate the long-term impact of," she said.
SARC has a 24-hour crisis line that student can call at any time. That number is (406) 243-6559.
