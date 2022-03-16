MISSOULA -- Every year tourists from around the world come to Montana visit the National Parks, float the river or take in the gorgeous views.
Since 1992, The University of Montana's Institute for Tourism and Recreation has surveyed Montanans to understand their perception of the industry.
In this year's report, Montanans still overwhelmingly agree that the benefits outweigh over tourism outweighs its negative impacts, but it was the lowest reported agreement level since 2007.
The Research Department divides the state up into six travel regions and asks local residents questions about their view on tourism.
This year, the survey showed that most Montanan's agree tourism is good for the economy and believe the benefits still outweigh the negatives.
But for the first time in 30 years, people are starting to agree the state is becoming 'overcrowded' with tourists.
Missoula is in the Glacier Country Travel Region, which covers towns from Hamilton to Browing.
Research Associate for UM's Institute for Tourism & Recreation Research, Carter Burningham said Missoula has generally a more negative outlook on tourism.
"People live here because they do like to be on the river and they do like to hike on the trails and stuff like that, and when there's just more people on there than there used to, it kinda creates just a little bit of a difference in their mind," Burningham.
They also asked residents if they felt their quality of life would improve if tourism increased and only 38% of people agreed, the lowest agreement level ever recorded.
Click here to view the full report.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.