UM Research shows equity problem with campground reservation

MISSOULA, Mont. - It's only mid-April, but if you're hoping to reserve a campsite in one of the many U.S. National Parks, you might already be too late.

A University of Montana Research report shows that certain groups of people are more likely to score a reservation than others.

According to Recreation.gov, a popular campground with 57 campsites can see nearly 19,000 people, all trying to reserve the same campsites for the same dates, immediately after they're released for reservation.

That's exactly what UM researchers, Will Rice, Jennifer Thomsen and graduate students Jaclyn Rushing and Peter Whitney found in this study.

Rice said they looked at five national park campgrounds across the country that offered both walk-up sites and reservable sites.

"In some of the campgrounds, we were seeing that those folks camping in campsites requiring reservations were coming from areas with about $6,000 higher median household incomes on average, than those in the first-come, first-served campsites in the exact same campground," Rice said.

He said there are a few reasons for that including if you're, "more likely to have access to high-speed internet, more likely to have jobs that allow them to plan in advance, [and] more likely to have more free time to book these campsites far in advance."

So, how can national park agencies fix these challenges? Rice suggested doing alternative allocation methods like the lottery system.

"You can enter the lottery, and it can even be a weighted lottery or an unweighted lottery, but everyone has more of an equal chance. It's more of a fair chase for the campsite reservation," he said.

He added that two campgrounds in Glacier National Park are moving to reservations only as well, so the trend we're seeing nationwide is coming to Montana too.

Rice also said the National Parks Service Reached out to him after they published the paper, to set up a meeting to talk about how they can address these problems.