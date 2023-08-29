MISSOULA, Mont. - University of Montana researchers are getting ready to do human trials for fentanyl and heroine overdose prevention vaccines.

The vaccine would provide defense among those struggling with drug addiction who are in danger of an accidental overdose.

A release from UM said the National Institutes of Health report there were more than 160,000 drug overdoses in the United States in 2021--71,000 of those were linked to synthetic opioids such as fentanyl.

Working on the vaccines, UM Center for Transitional Medicine Director Jay Evens is co-founder of Inimmune, the corporate partner tasked with increasing the amount of elements for manufacture.

Inimmune is based in MonTEC, a business incubator at UM in Missoula.

“We anticipate testing our vaccines in humans in early 2024,” Dr. Evans said in UM's release. “The first vaccine will target heroin, followed shortly thereafter with a fentanyl vaccine in Phase I clinical trials. Once we establish safety and early efficacy in these first clinical trials, we hope to advance a combined multivalent vaccine targeting both heroin and fentanyl.”

According to Evans, the vaccines begin with Dr. Marco Pravetoni, a professor of psychiatry and behavioral sciences at the University of Washington who directs the Center for Medication Development for Substance Use Disorders.

Pravetoni has been working on vaccines protecting from opioids for more then a decade.

Pravetoni's research group makes haptens and drug conjugate vaccines triggering the making of antibodies against target opioids, UM's release said.

“Our vaccines are designed to neutralize the target opioid, while sparing critical medications such as methadone, buprenorphine, naltrexone and naloxone, which are used in treatment of opioid addiction and reversal of overdose,” Dr. Provetoni said in UM's release.

The researches at UM was instrumental in patented adjuvent INI-4001 to the vaccine cocktails--adjuvants are substances that increase vaccine efficacy.

“Our adjuvants improve the vaccine response, providing a stronger and more durable immunity,” Evans said in UM's release. “We have worked closely with researchers from Inimmune, the University of Minnesota, the University of Washington, Hennepin Healthcare Research Institute and Columbia University over the past few years to design and optimize anti-opioid vaccines for advancement to human clinical trials.”

According to Evans, the National Institutes of Health is covering 100% of the costs.

UM received a $33.4 million contract a few years ago to make and put forward a two candidate anti-opioid vaccines through Phase 1 clinical trials.

UM's release said the vaccines were tested with animal models to help move forward to human clinical trials.

“The human clinical trials will include a drug challenge to evaluate both safety and efficacy of the vaccines in early clinical development,” Evans said in UM's release. “We will also follow the patients to evaluate how long the antibodies against opioids will last.”

Dr. Comer at Columbia University will be doing Phase 1 human trials, and Evans said it may take half a year to get the required subjects--those using fentanyl or heroin.

“We start with the lowest dose – a dose that may not be effective,” Evans said in the release. “Phase I clinical trials are focused on safety. When the first dose cohort is complete, a data safety monitoring board reviews the data and approves testing at the next dose level if the vaccine is safe. The process takes time until you reach dose levels that are both safe and effective.”

In Phase 2, researchers will figure out the amount of doses required in order to be effective and the amount of time required between doses.

Phase 3 is comprised of studying the efficacy which involves contributors the FDA uses to determine if the pros of the vaccine are greater than the possible cons.

“It takes a long time – years – to get to a final approved product,” Evans said in the release. “Based on the efficacy data we see in our preclinical data and the established safety profile in animal models, we are very hopeful these vaccines will be successful. But there is still a lot of work to be done.”