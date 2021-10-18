MISSOULA, Mont. – The University of Montana has filed a response to a lawsuit brought forth by former employees who have accused the university of sex discrimination.
A complaint was filed in U.S. District Court in August, on behalf of former employees Catherine Cole who served as the Vice President of Enrollment Management and Strategic Communications, Barbara Koostra, the former Director of the Montana Museum of Art and Culture, and Rhondie Voorhees, the former Dean of Students, as well as Mary-Ann Sontag Bowman, a current, tenured associate professor in UM's School of Social Work.
The lawsuit claimed the university has “long fostered and encouraged a culture, and the resulting actions, that ‘on the basis of sex’ denied female employees the benefits of their long dedication to UM’s educational programs.”
Monday, the university filed a response, including a partial motion to dismiss based on one of the complaints. According to UM communications director Dave Kuntz, UM is asking the court to dismiss the claim filed by Bowman because she is requesting damages for not getting a job that she did not apply for.
In the lawsuit Sontag Bowman claims that in 2020 “at the encouragement of UM leadership, the only male faculty member and current chair sought a second 5-year term; effectively, foreclosing female leadership in the School of Social Work for a decade.” The suit goes on to say, “Had UM not discouraged other applicants by selecting its preferred choice, Dr. Sontag Bowman would have applied for this leadership position.”
“The University of Montana’s response today shows these accusations are not based on facts and do not have legal merit. The Complaint contains false and inflammatory allegations, fails to establish a viable claim under Title IX, and we look forward to defending the University’s actions,” said Kuntz in an email statement. “In addition to the Answer denying the factual allegations, the University has filed a motion to dismiss one of the complaints since it does not even meet the technical requirements to proceed further. We will rigorously defend the three other meritless claims in court.”
UM will continue to pursue the legal process for the other claims from Cole, Koostra, and Voorhees.