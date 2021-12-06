MISSOULA, Mont. - The University of Montana's Alexander Blewett III School of Law was ranked number seven in the nation by the National Jurist’s PreLaw Magazine in its 2021 list of Best Value Law Schools.
According to a release, the ranking formula incorporates the rate of employment after graduation, bar passage rate, tuition costs, living expenses and the average debt students accrue. The list recognizes schools that graduate students who excel at passing the bar and landing jobs without taking on excessive debt.
With low tuition costs, UM’s law school brings legal education into reach for many students.
In 2020, UM law students had a first-time bar passage rate of 92%. Students also had strong job prospects after graduation, with 30.4% of 2020 graduates placed in judicial clerkships, which also ranks number seven nationally, according to PreLaw Magazine.
“The program is affordable, but more importantly, the faculty engage with us and encourage us to build strong connections with each other and the legal community,” second-year law student Stephan Licetra said. “They are building professional, practical lawyers who will serve their communities well.”
For students, the value of their education extends beyond metrics to incorporate the character and values of the community and the uniqueness of Missoula.
“The smaller class sizes and intentional emphasis on wellness practices has allowed me to build relationships with our amazing faculty and staff,” Haleigh Thrall, a mom to three school-aged children who is completing her third year of law school at UM, said. “It has been crucial to my success both professionally and as a working parent.
“The Blewett School of Law has afforded me the opportunity to learn and grow in the community that I hope to serve,” she said.
For more information on PreLaw Magazine, visit their website here.
To learn more about the Blewett School of Law, go to www.umt.edu/law.