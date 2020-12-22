MISSOULA- The University of Montana is selling cardboard cutouts to fans to fill Dahlberg Arena.
Usually, the arena is filled with fans cheering on the Griz and Lady Griz at basketball games. However, with COVID-19 restrictions in place, fans are currently not allowed to attend games.
For $35, fans can now buy a personalized cardboard cutout of themselves to be put in the stands of the arena. Assistant Director of Marketing Darren Mason said it’s been fun to see the trend grow.
“You really saw, you really saw folks kind of get behind it,” Mason said. “Rather you’re purchasing it for your grandparent, or you’re purchasing it for your dog or your cat, you really saw some creativity amongst people.”
Orders are due by Dec. 25 to have the cutout printed and in the stands for the next home game on January 2nd. However, they will be selling them throughout the rest of the season.
For more information on how to upload your photo and order, click here.