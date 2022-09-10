MISSOULA, Mont. - It’s Griz game day and you know what that means, some early bird tailgaters, the game, but one of the more exciting things many fans may not have known about. They got their first look at our 2022 inductees for the Hall of Fame Champions as they took to the field during the game.

University of Montana's director of communications and the chairman, for the hall of champions Eric Taber names our 4 newly inducted champions. The 4 inductees are Scott McGowan, Ann (Lake) Rausch, Thatcher Szalay, and Blaine Taylor.

Bigger crowds came out today for all game day festivities, which comes as no surprise as the Griz home team consistently brings fans to Washington Grizzly Stadium in Missoula.

"The new season's very exciting, I mean I think we've got a really good football team; we have people coming out of the pandemic mode, we've got great crowds and everybody is excited to be back together and coming from all corners of the state to come celebrate Griz football and the fact that we got a really good team helps too,” said Taber.

As for our newly inducted champions, they’ll now live inside the Hall of Champions on the University of Montana campus for everyone to vast in their glory of their fellow champions.