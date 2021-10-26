UM student group pushes for gender equity

MISSOULA, Mont. - In the month of October, there've been three reports of sexual assault to UM Campus Police. On top of that, multiple faculty members have resigned after allegations of discouraging women to report sexual assault and publishing discriminatory blog posts.
One student group is working hard to support its peers amid these fall events.
The Women's Resource Center provides support, education and awareness of different women's issues through different events, books and printed resources.
Mia McKinney, the student director, explained it's unique because it's students supporting students, which can make getting help less intimidating.
Typically, the center offers support with things like domestic violence, LGBTQ+ issues, eating disorders and reproductive health.
However, this semester, McKinney said a lot of what they've been doing is reacting to recent events and making their voices heard through rallies.
"It's been hard on a lot of students," she shared. "But, the ability to come together and have these different rallies and just have so much student support for one another is incredible."
The Women's Resource Center also serves as a first step for survivors of sexual assault. The center then refers them to other resources like SARC or Title IX on campus.
McKinney said there's a lot of work to be done for women's rights at the university, but progress is being made.
One example she shared was through the new S.E.A. CHANGE initiative aiming to create a safe and empowering campus that accelerates students' lives and careers through gender equity.