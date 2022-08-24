UM student housing nearly full ahead of fall semester

MISSOULA, Mont. - This week, the residence halls have been bustling with activity as students return to campus ahead of fall semester. You could see moms taking pictures, dads hauling cart load after cart load, and student after student signed in to get their keys.

As housing continues to be a challenge in Missoula, residence halls are filling up, with nearly 2,000 students living on campus this year.

Along with first-year students moving in, the university is seeing more demand from upperclassmen.

One of those students is McKenzie Hunt, a sophomore who opted to say on campus because it's more convenient.

“I chose to live on campus because it’s really easy to get to classes," Hunt said. "All of my friends live on campus, and being in Pantzer specifically, I still have all the amenities that I could get off campus. With the meal plan, it’s easy to not have to go grocery shopping and I can just have everything within a minute walk."

She said it was also tough to find reasonable housing elsewhere, even through off-campus student housing.

Communications director Dave Kuntz recognized the housing challenges and said the university is working to add 300 more beds to campus next year as well as develop more off-campus housing south near Mount Sentinel.

There are currently 1,027 beds off campus through the Lewis and Clark Villages and University Villages.

Hunt's mother, Wendi Hunt, said she actually prefers her daughter to be on campus.

“I want her to be a part of this community," Hunt said. "I want her to have that opportunity to get involved in the community and make long-lasting friendships, and you know, be a part of a group that is welcoming, inclusive, in order to build those memories and long term friendships.”

A single-room in Pantzer Hall, the suite-style and most expensive dorm, costs $7,190 a year.

For the rest of the week, first-year students will get immersed into the Missoula community here through small student groups as part of its new student orientation.

Classes will begin Monday, August 29.