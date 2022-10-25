MISSOULA, Mont. - The 2017 Lolo Peak Fire was one of the most devastating fires in Missoula Count, in recent memory. Now five years later, one University of Montana student is focusing her research efforts on understanding the road to recovery for the Missoula valley.
Looking back at the fire that burned nearly 54,000 acres, the forest service expected the burned land to be 'on track' to return to normal, and right now it is.
Since 2017, clean-up and restoration efforts have re-planted trees that were lost. In graduate students’ Kyra Clark-Wolf research, leaving the forest to recover on its own, is also one of the best things we can do.
With support from her adviser, Philip Higuera, professor and director of UM’s Paleoecology and Fire Ecology Lab, and Kim Davis, a UM research scientist, her research funding from the federal Joint Fire Science Program proposed the study how burned landscapes find life again.
"One of things we can do to help forest recover naturally is actually leave dead trees, leave fallen logs, things like that on the landscape even though that is wood that can commercially use, it provides some of those really important services like shading, providing habitat for animals that sort of thing,” said Clark-Wolf.
You can access all of her findings by clicking here.
According to Clark-Wolf, future predictions are showing that the burned area of the Lolo Peak Fire should return to normal over the next few decades. Keep in mind, each fire and actions can vary over the course in time. As Clark-Wolf says the likelihood of recovery is decreasing over time as dryer, warmer temperatures move into forest areas.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.