MISSOULA -- University of Montana students started moving into the dorms on Monday with hopes that this year will be better than the last.
UM Sophomore, Beth Wrzensinski is excited for what the year will bring.
"I hope that we can continue to have social interactions safely but also while helping promote more community with in it, because that's just something that this community needs, the campus needs," she said.
Her freshman year was tough and said that move-in day last year was completely different.
"It was just kind of weird you know. We like took one of the big bins and moved it in, but it was just really quiet. I didn't really see a lot of people on my floor and there was definitely not as much stuff going on," she said.
But Monday was nowhere near quiet.
UM officials said about 100 more students moved into the dorms on Monday, than there were living in them all of last semester.
UM Junior, Kali Renfrow, said everyone's ready for a more normal year.
"People are really excited because our campus is basically back to normal, and that's always exciting. We're going to have football games back and basketball games back, and just like events in general, it's gonna be great," Renfrow said.
Masks are required in classrooms and labs but recommended everywhere else on campus.
While the Delta Variant is still spreading around Missoula, UM's Director of Strategic Communications, Dave Kuntz, said they're hoping to have in-person classes all year.
"We know our students want to be here, they don't want to have to back this semester and finish out the year in mom and dad's basement. So, students are on board. They're doing the mitigations that we know that work and we think that it will be a very successful year," Kuntz said.
College can be intimidating, but Wrzensinski had advice for incoming freshman.
"It just helped me to like really be myself, and like give my all I guess, in my classes, in the things I joined, all of that kind of stuff," she said.