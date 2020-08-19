MISSOULA — University of Montana Students embraced their “new normal” on Wednesday for their first day of fall semester.
UM student Rachel Hoerth said wearing a mask on campus isn’t a big deal after being at home for so long.
"We are so fortunate to get to stand here and meet at all so, that's what I just keep reminding myself and l laugh through it," Hoerst said, "like we're sitting on a couch doing Zoom University right now, but we're still fortunate to also be on campus for at least the time being and we are soaking that in," Hoerst said.
But UM Student Alyson Hauser said it might take some time to adjust.
"It's definitely different and something that we're going to have to get used to since it's the new normal,” Hauser said.
In an effort to encourage healthy manners, the University is giving students “Healthy Griz Kits” that come with a face mask, hand sanitizer, disinfectant spray, a microfiber towel, and a card that lets students know UM is committed to maintaining a healthy campus.
Event Coordinator for the University of Montana, Julie Tonne, said teachers implement these kits in their classrooms.
"Part of their learning, and part of their teaching is teaching students how to use the kits, so it's really, it's not required, but it's basically required to come get a mask and a kit to help you get along in the semester," Tonne said.
Both staff and students have to bring their Griz card to pick up a kit and must stand 6 feet apart while waiting in line. There’s a separate line for those with disabilities and high-risk groups.
Hoerth said she loves the kits.
"Definitely [I] think it's a great idea because then we can all match on campus," Hoerth said.
UM staff members and volunteers spent the last few weeks putting together the kits with the help of the Griz volleyball team, the soccer team, the Pacific Islanders Club and more.
The kits are available for pick up during the times listed below.
- 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Thursday, (8/19) - East Auxiliary Gym, Adams Center
- 7 a.m.-6 p.m. Friday, (8/20) - East Auxiliary Gym, Adams Center
- 6 p.m.-10 p.m. Thursday, (8/19) - University Center Game Room