MISSOULA, Mont. - It's lights, camera, action for University of Montana students as a “College Tour” episode made a stop in Missoula to capture the UM college life.
Students say through this series, they finally had the opportunity to talk about why their experience at UM hasn't been like any other.
With students featured in the series shared when it came to capturing their UM experience, it had come from their own eyes.
"It's a place where it's a rigorous institution, you can have it all. I'm coming away feeling like I have a family and I hope when people see the episode they'll know that is something they can have here when you come to UM," said Arwen Baxter, UM student.
"I'm so much more grateful to be here this year where we can actually be here in person and be face to face classes it makes a huge difference,' said John Shelton, student at UM.
"Opportunities that um has I think it comes through in the college tour video just how many different perspectives and cultures kind if collide here even though I don't think that's when many people think of in Montana," said Addie Slanger, a journalism student at UM.
In the latest hour-long episode you can catch 16 more college students walking us through their life on campus right in the heart of Missoula.
Um's episode of the college tour is now available through UM website "College Tour Website" and or individual episodes on UM online as well as all on Amazon Prime.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.